HAMBURG N.Y. (WIVB) — After high winds on Tuesday brought down trees as well as power lines, some residents in Western New York have been without power for more than a day.

NYSEG crews were working to restore power to homes in Hamburg along Windover drive in the village. Homeowners there tell News 4 that they were without power since 10 a.m. Tuesday.

A tree fell on top of Jami Scheffer’s home on Vibernum Drive. She says her family wasn’t hurt but they are shaken up.

“It was just boom and it literally shook the whole house and it was scary,” she said.

In the Town of Eden, National Grid crews were out distributing dry ice and water to residents who don’t have power. There was a line of cars wrapping around the Eden Police Station when crews starting handing out supplies.

“Basically just no power, luckily we got a wood stove at home so we’ve been running that keeping warm,” said Eden resident Zach Rueger, who was without power for 24 hours. “Hopefully this dry ice, we’ll keep it in the fridge. Keep our groceries cool until we can get the power back.”

“It’s good that they’re helping out the community because that’s the important thing is having good people just to come together and help out,” said Emily Bauer, who was picking up dry ice for her father.

“Our emergency services have been doing great. Bunch of volunteers that have just spent basically the last 24 hours helping people out clean up trees,” said Eden town supervisor Rich Ventry. “Our police department has been out there non-stop, not getting any rest trying to help everybody out.”

A spokesperson for National Grid says they had to move locations because of the number of people needed dry ice. The new location will be at 3000 Schoolview Road in Eden. Crews will distribute dry ice and water on Thursday from noon to 4 p.m.