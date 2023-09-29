SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire broke out at a five-unit apartment complex in Springville Friday morning, displacing all residents there.

Officials tell us three of the units at the Colonial Drive complex were visibly damaged and all of them were impacted by smoke, making them uninhabitable for the time being.

Because of the fire, the street was closed down from North Buffalo Street to Maple Avenue, just before 6:30 a.m. Fire investigators were still at the scene, as of 8 a.m.

One man had to be taken to an area hospital after inhaling smoke and suffering lacerations.

News 4 will provide more information as it becomes available.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.