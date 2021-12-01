Springville-Griffith Institute High School Principal to become Superintendent

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The principal of Springville-Griffith Institute High School will soon be the district’s new Superintendent.

James Bialasik, who graduated from Springville-Griffith in 1999, has been the principal for the past six years.

Prior to coming to his home district, Bialasik worked in leadership roles at the Sweet Home Central School District in Amherst for five years. There, he was mathematics specialist, coordinator of secondary education and dean of students.

In January, Bialasik will take over for Kimberly Moritz, who is retiring after serving as Springville-Griffith’s Superintendent since 2015.

“As someone who has called the Springville community home for most of my life, having the opportunity to serve our district in this new capacity is an incredible honor,” said Bialasik. “I couldn’t be more proud of the work that we have done over the past six years and I welcome the opportunity to continue those efforts with our Board of Education, administrative team, faculty, staff and community. Our students deserve the very best education possible and we will continue to strive each and every day to provide an experience that is second to none.”

Bialasik received his bachelor’s degree in secondary education and mathematics from Canisius College in 2003, and received a master’s in mathematics education from UB in 2006. Additionally, Bialasik completed a certificate in educational leadership and supervision from Canisius in 2015.