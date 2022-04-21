SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A gas leak forced the evacuation of Springville High School on Thursday morning.

Here is a statement released by Springville-Griffith Institute Central School District Superintendent James Bialasik:

“This morning, a small gas leak was reported at Springville High School. Shortly after the report, the Springville Volunteer Fire Company arrived to assist and were able to quickly contain the leak.

As a precaution, high school students and staff were safely evacuated to Springville Middle School and are safe and accounted for. A small number of students and staff, who reported that they were not feeling well, were sent to Bertrand Chaffee Hospital.

Our staff and students were extremely cooperative throughout the process and everyone did a great job in evacuating the building safely and smoothly.

As always, the health and safety of our students and employees is the top priority and the fire company remains on site to clear the building and ensure that classrooms are safe for return.”

Springville-Griffith Institute Central School District Superintendent James Bialasik