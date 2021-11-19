Springville man found guilty of assaulting teacher outside school

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A State Supreme Court Justice found 53-year-old Shawn Connors of Springville guilty of assaulting a teacher in a parking lot outside Springville Middle School.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says the decision came down Friday morning following a one-day bench trial earlier this week. Flynn also says the decision convicts Connors of the lesser included offense in the indictment against him.

Officials tell News 4 at 6:49 a.m. on March 21, Connors approached the teacher in the parking lot outside the school and punched him in the face multiple times.

Flynn’s office says the teacher fell to the ground during the attack, causing injuries to his face and knees, and Connors pushed a juvenile who witnessed the assault.

Connors faces a maximum of one year in jail. He is due back in for sentencing on January 25, 2022, and remains out on his own recognizance.

According to the DA’s office, a temporary order of protection remains in effect for the victim.