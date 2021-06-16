Springville man indicted on manslaughter charge after man dies in December

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Springville man has been indicted on one count of first-degree manslaughter after the death of another resident.

This past December, in the early morning hours, Patrick Flynn, 43, was found unresponsive on Greenwood Place. Authorities had received a call about an unresponsive man in the roadway with apparent head injuries.

Before he was found, prosecutors say Flynn had been in a fight with 22-year-old Tyler Rehrauer outside Rehrauer’s home.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Flynn was critically injured, and later died at ECMC. Officials say his cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Rehrauer was later arrested as a result of the investigation.

If Rehrauer is convicted, he could spend up to 25 years in prison. He was arraigned on Tuesday morning, and is currently free on $100,000 bail.

