Springville School District mourning loss of student who died while hiking Zoar Valley

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Superintendent of Schools in the Springville-Griffith Institute Central School District released a statement on Monday regarding the loss of a student.

“Our entire school community mourns the terrible loss of one of our beloved students. We received notification Saturday evening that rising junior, Brooke Walker fell while hiking in Zoar Valley and tragically lost her life,” Superintendent Kimberly Moritz said.

She says they waited to notify the school community until today out of respect and love for Brooke’s family.

“Brooke was an amazing young lady, talented, smart, funny, and athletic among countless other positive attributes. If you know the Walker Family, you know that their children are their entire world,” Springville High School Principal James Bialasik said. “Please know that as a school community, we will do whatever we can to offer support during this unspeakably challenging time. We know that Brooke was loved by everyone…peers and staff members alike.”

Moritz says the district will have counselors and school psychologists available to support the school community this week and as long as they are needed moving forward.

Students, families, and staff can reach out via phone for support in the Student Services Office at 716-592-3284.

“We will need to come together over the coming days and weeks to support the Walker Family and to support one another. Please reach out directly if there is additional support that you need,” Moritz said.

