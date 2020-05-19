Springville Strong! Selfie Scavenger Hunt runs through May 30

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Springville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual scavenger hunt, but with a twist.

This year will be the first-ever Springville Strong Selfie Scavenger Hunt.

The challenge requires you to visit several businesses and the chamber office, and take a selfie with each Springville Strong! sign.

You’ll then put together a collage of the selfies to spell out the scavenger hunt phrase, and send it to the chamber for a chance to win a $50 gift card.

The scavenger hunt started this week and goes through May 30th.