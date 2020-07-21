Springville Volunteer Fire Company receives funding for parking lot, sidewalk replacement

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced new federal funding for a number of communities in upstate New York.

The Springville Volunteer Fire Company is included in this. They’re receiving $54,900 in grants, as well as a $215,000 loan, to replace the parking lot and sidewalks.

This money is part of $1.3 million that was allocated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“Modernizing equipment and infrastructure is critical for public safety, and this federal funding will allow towns and villages across Upstate New York to improve their ability to deliver state-of-the-art community services from plowing to garbage removal to pedestrian safety,” Schumer said. “We must ensure that our communities have the tools they need to maintain their equipment and infrastructure, especially in rural areas that depend on community resources.”

