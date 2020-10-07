Springville woman admits to sexual misconduct with minor

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old Springville woman has admitted to sexual misconduct.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says Kennedy Weltjen engaged in sexual conduct with a minor on a number of occasions between December 2018 and July 2019.

When she’s sentenced on December 15, Weltjen could spend up to one year in jail.

She has been released on her own recognizance, and an order of protection was issued on behalf of the underage person.

