BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Springville woman convicted of arson was sentenced to serve time in prison for setting an apartment building on fire in January.

Sara J. Lilley, 37, was sentenced Thursday, to serve eight years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced. Lilley previously pleaded guilty to one count of arson in the second degree.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 23, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, along with multiple fire companies, responded to the scene of a reported apartment building on fire on North Buffalo Street in the Village of Springville.

Authorities said the fire caused damage to multiple units and no injuries were reported. Two cats died in the fire and multiple residents were displaced.

Lilley, who is said to have resided in the building, intentionally set the building on fire, authorities said.

A final order of protection was also issued on behalf of the 11 victims, which remains in effect until December 2036.