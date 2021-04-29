‘Spruce’ up your wardrobe and home, new store opens despite pandemic challenges

SNYDER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Despite this pandemic, a new store held a grand opening Thursday in Snyder.

Spruce on Main sells home décor, clothing, jewelry, makeup, kitchenware and more. ‘Little Spruce’ in the back of the store carries items for kids.

“We pretty much have something for everyone,” Krista Sobon said, the owner.

Krista Sobon lives in the area and noticed the storefront went empty during a walk last summer. She’s never worked in retail, but every time she walked by, she thought about the possibility of opening a store there.

“After doing a lot of thinking, and Googling late at night, in late December I just said it out loud and said, ‘I want to open a store,’ and we decided to go for it.”

Sobon’s three daughters help pick items out for the store, and her oldest was Spruce’s first official employee.

“We grab the catalogs and they tell me what’s cool and not cool… so they’re very involved in the store.”

Spruce on Main also has a variety of local-made items and Sobon has plans for pop-ups with small business owners in the coming weeks as well.

The store is open Tuesdays through Saturdays.