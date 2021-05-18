Starting Wednesday, fully vaccinated Erie County employees can take off masks in private settings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting Wednesday, fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask in many public settings across the state. This new update to the state’s COVID-19 rules aligns with the CDC’s latest guidelines on mask use.

And although fully vaccinated people will have the option to take off their masks in a number of places, businesses and local governments can still tell them to keep them on.

That includes Erie County’s government. County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced on Tuesday that fully vaccinated county employees still must wear a mask while in public areas of county buildings and while interacting with the public. That includes places like halls and elevators.

But, in some places on county property, masks can be removed. This includes private offices or areas where people are at least six feet apart.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated county employees still must wear a mask at all times. In addition to that, vendors, clients and visitors also must wear a mask in county buildings at all times, even if they’re fully vaccinated.

Regarding enforcement of proof of vaccines in private businesses; “We don’t have an intention of being the enforcement police for private establishments. We just can’t enforce it for every grocery store, movie theater, every bar, every restaurant.” @markpoloncarz @news4buffalo — George Richert (@GeorgeRichert4) May 18, 2021

