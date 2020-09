ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–A day after the governor sounded a “red alert” for Western New York, the rate of coronavirus in Erie County has gone up again.

Officials with the State Health Department say the daily positivity rate for Erie County is now at 3.1%.

That’s nearly double the 1.7% figure for the county on Saturday.

Rapid testing is still being offered at several sites throughout the county.