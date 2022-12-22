BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A State of Emergency will take effect in all of Erie County starting Friday morning at 7 a.m., County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced.

The start of this State of Emergency coincides with when the blizzard warning in Erie County takes effect. The blizzard warning is scheduled to be in effect there, as well as Niagara, Genesee and Orleans counties, until 7 a.m. Sunday.

South of these areas, a winter storm warning is set to take effect in Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Wyoming counties from 7 a.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Monday.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is asking people to stay off the roads if they can, noting that visibility will be difficult on Friday and Saturday, due to blowing and drifting snow.

“I know we just dealt with a historic storm in November, and here we go again, but by all accounts, that one was just a warm-up for the storm that we’re about to get over the next few days,” Brown said during a conference Thursday afternoon.

Calling it a potentially life-threatening storm, Brown noted that some meteorologists have referred to this as a “once-in-a-generation” event.

Erie County offices will be closed Friday. In additon, Buffalo’s City Hall will be closed on Friday. Starting Thursday at 3 p.m., all of Buffalo’s waterfront parks, including Erie Basin Marina, will be closed.

