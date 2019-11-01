State of Emergency declared in Erie, Chautauqua counties

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two western New York counties were among 11 where a State of Emergency was declared Friday afternoon.

Erie and Chautauqua counties were heavily impacted by the overnight wind storm and rain, leading Gov. Andrew Cuomo to include them in the State of Emergency announcement.

Other included counties are Cayuga, Dutchess, Essex, Hamilton, Herkimer, Montgomery, Oneida, Saratoga and Warren.

200 National Guard members have been deployed to help with response operations.

“Overnight a severe storm hit the state, bringing with it high wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour and heavy rain that caused flash flooding and widespread power outages,” Cuomo said. “This morning we did a swift water rescue in Herkimer County where a home was in danger of being swept away, taking five people out of the home including an infant. I am deploying 200 members of the National Guard to impacted areas to assist with response operations. These situations can be a matter of life and death, and I am urging all New Yorkers to exercise extreme caution and only travel if necessary.”