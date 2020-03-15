1  of  2
NY now has 729 confirmed cases of coronavirus Erie County declares State of Emergency, closes schools Monday as 3 residents test positive for coronavirus
Niagara County leaders, school superintendents to provide update on coronavirus
State of Emergency issued in Erie, Niagara and Cattaraugus counties

Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In reaction to the coronavirus pandemic, a State of Emergency has been declared in three western New York counties — Erie, Niagara and Cattaraugus.

During a state of emergency, local governments are permitted to take action, such as spending money, in circumstances where dire help is needed. Typically, local municipalities and states will receive extra federal aid.

The three counties issued their declarations on Sunday afternoon, Erie being the first. Niagara and Cattaraugus followed hours later.

In Erie County, three cases of coronavirus have been confirmed. The three people who contracted it are quarantined at their homes in Buffalo, Grand Island and Clarence.

Within Erie County, the Town of Amherst has also issued a State of Emergency. It is in effect through April 14.

No cases have been confirmed in Niagara or Cattaraugus, but 12 people are quarantined in the former.

