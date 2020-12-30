State Supreme Court Judge Panepinto censured in new ruling

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to New York’s Commission on Judicial Conduct, State Supreme Court Judge Catherine Panepinto crossed the line when she got involved in a heated dispute over staffing at City Honors School, where her daughter was a student.

Panepinto was censured in a ruling released Tuesday. The commission said Panepinto violated state ethics rules by making inappropriate remarks on social media and in personal appearances in support of teachers.

The commission said Panepinto made ethical errors by offering legal advice and publicly criticizing the school’s principal.

The ruling came the same week her husband, attorney Marc Panepinto, was suspended from practicing law for a year, after admitting to charges related to sexually harassing a member of his staff.