BOSTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A New York State Trooper was among two people injured in a crash on Boston State Road near South Abbott Road and Herman Hill on Thursday, State Police said.

Police said that the trooper was responding to a call with no emergency lights on. There was start and stop traffic on the other side of the road and one of the cars in the other lane veered and hit the trooper.

Both suffered minor injuries. The reason for the driver veering is under investigation.