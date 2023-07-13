BOSTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A New York State Trooper was among two people injured in a crash on Boston State Road near South Abbott Road and Herman Hill on Thursday, State Police said.
Police said that the trooper was responding to a call with no emergency lights on. There was start and stop traffic on the other side of the road and one of the cars in the other lane veered and hit the trooper.
Both suffered minor injuries. The reason for the driver veering is under investigation.
Latest Posts
- State Trooper injured in crash on Boston State Road
- Buffalo Police, Fire house 18 migrants in downtown Buffalo
- Your guide to Buffalo’s Galbani Italian Heritage Festival
- Teens use bolt cutters, break into collision shop to take ATVs, dirt bikes
- Police release photo of stash from Pennsylvania woods believed to belong to escaped inmate Michael Burham | Manhunt day 7
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.