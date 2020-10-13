Stolen vehicle leads deputies to arrest man with warrants across Erie County

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A stolen vehicle led the Erie County Sheriff’s Office to arrest a Buffalo man wanted in multiple municipalities.

After receiving tips about a stolen vehicle at a Grand Island motel, the Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year-old Gary Cameron. He was charged with criminal possession of a vehicle and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

They also say he had warrants out of Hamburg, West Seneca, Buffalo and Depew.

After receiving tickets, Cameron was turned over to Town of Hamburg police.

