AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two store owners have been accused of robbing their customers.

The Erie County District Attorney’s office identified 48-year-old Buffalo resident Carmilla Smith and 32-year-old Kenmore resident Calvin Pettiway as the owners of a store on the 800 block of Millersport Highway in Amherst.

In April of last year, they say Pettiway was working inside the store when he pointed a shotgun and forcibly took property from a customer.

“The defendant allegedly accused the victims of previously stealing merchandise from the store,” the District Attorney’s office said.

Officials say Pettiway scanned the victim’s credit card for $200.

The following November, the District Attorney’s office says Pettiway worked in concert with Smith to forcibly steal $120 from a victim’s purse, as well as her cell phone. They were accused of scanning a credit card in this instance, too.

“During the incident, the defendants allegedly accused the victim of previously stealing merchandise and locked her victim inside of the shop, which prevented her from leaving,” the District Attorney’s office said.

Pettiway faces charges of unlawful imprisonment and first-degree robbery, as well as two counts of second-degree robbery. Smith was accused of criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful imprisonment, strangulation and two counts of second-degree robbery.

Pettiway and Smith are scheduled to return to court on March 24 for a pre-trial conference. Bail for each of them was set at $5,000 after prosecutors requested it be $50,000.

If convicted, Smith faces up to 15 years in prison, while Pettiway faces up to 25.