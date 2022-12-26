BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Buffalo and its suburbs begin digging out following this weekend’s blizzard, many communities are beginning to put a hold on street parking rules, or ban street parking entirely, to allow for plows to clear the area.

Here is a list of places that have changed their regulations for this week:

Buffalo : DO NOT move cars for alternate street parking, rule suspended until further notice.

: DO NOT move cars for alternate street parking, rule suspended until further notice. Cheektowaga – DO NOT move cars for alternate street parking, rule suspended until Jan. 2. at 5 p.m.

– DO NOT move cars for alternate street parking, rule suspended until Jan. 2. at 5 p.m. Tonawanda (Town) – Street parking ban takes effect at 12 a.m. Tuesday.

This list will be updated as more municipalities share their street parking plans.

Buffalo and Cheektowaga have also announced they will release information later in the week regarding where abandoned cars have been towed. News 4 will provide updates as this information is released.