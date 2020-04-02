SUNY Erie updates policy for class labs, clinicals, and internships

News 4 has received a number of questions concerning classes at SUNY Erie, formerly known as Erie Community College, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. SUNY Erie President Daniel Hocoy issued a directive to SUNY Erie students on March 17, implementing a directive from SUNY Chancellor Kristina Johnson.

Hocoy’s message applied to face-to-face instruction, including labs, clinicals, and internships, currently scheduled at SUNY Erie, and Paula Sandy, the Executive Director for Marketing and Communications clarified the updated policy.

Sandy told News 4 most classes and labs have been moved to a distance learning format, “In some of the labs where hands-on learning is still required, the students were given an automatic ‘incomplete,’ until the hands-on portion can be completed.”

With regard to clinicals, some were able to adopt a virtual learning format, some required an incomplete, “but a few continued to run based on the employer’s decision to host the students,” Sandy told us, “If a student did not wish to participate in the clinical, they are given the option of working with their instructor for an incomplete.”

“Clinical hours are necessary for programs that require credentialing or licensing through the State,” Sandy pointed out, “so these are not hours we can waive.” Sandy pointed out students have been informed they will not be allowed to sit for board exams until required clinicals have been completed.

In cases where students opt for an incomplete SUNY Erie policy allows them up to a year to complete the necessary work.