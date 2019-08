DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB)– Depew Police responded to the Bank of America at 5091 Broadway Tuesday for the report of a bank robbery.

Officials say the suspect was wearing a rubber Halloween type mask and a fedora.

The suspect passed a note to the teller demanding money and left the bank on foot with an unknown amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to call Depew Police 716-683-1123.