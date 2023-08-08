BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Right around lunchtime, we had Beans on News 4.
This six-month Poodle is up for adoption through the SPCA Serving Erie County. They say he’s “sweet, well-mannered and playful.”
If you’re interested in giving him a loving home, click/tap here.
