Target stores in Buffalo/Niagara area to offer Drive Up service

Erie County

If you’re not familiar, Target offers a Drive Up program, which allows customers to place orders on the Target app and pick it up curbside at select Target stores.

Target says they are expanding this service to more stores, including several in the Buffalo and Niagara Falls area.

“It’s perfect for anyone getting a jump start on back-to-school shopping and looking for fast, easy ways to get everything on their list for students of all ages,” a representative from Target said.

According to the press release, New York is also welcoming Drive Up to other regions like Rochester, Syracuse, Albany, Binghamton, and Ithaca.

Below is the list of stores in the Buffalo/Niagara area that will offer Drive Up:

Boulevard Mall1575 Niagara Falls BlvdAmherstNY
North Buffalo2626 Delaware AveBuffaloNY
Walden Galleria1750 Walden AveCheektowagaNY
Cheektowaga4920 Transit RdDepewNY
Niagara Falls7414 Niagara Falls BlvdNiagara FallsNY
Orchard Park5622 Amanda LnOrchard ParkNY
Eastern Hills8290 Transit RdWilliamsvilleNY

