Tax payments not being accepted by Erie County RPTS department on Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Department of Real Property Tax Services (RPTS) will not accept tax payments on Monday, Feb. 1.

This is due to an issue involving one of the department’s servers. It impacts the department’s online payment functionality.

Director of Erie County Real Property Tax Services Scott A. Bylewski, Esq. said, “We apologize for this unforeseen inconvenience during the busy tax season. We do want to assure residents that this is a server error, not a hack, and we are working diligently to come back online hopefully later today but no later than tomorrow.”