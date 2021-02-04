Ted DiNoto enters race for Erie County Sheriff on promise of “public service over politics”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another person has thrown their hat in the ring in the race for Erie County Sheriff.

On Thursday morning, Amherst Detective Lieutenant and Commander of the police department’s narcotics unit Ted DiNoto announced his candidacy.

A 30-year veteran of the Amherst Police Department, DiNoto says he made the decision to decline any endorsement from either the Republican or Conservative parties.

Although he’s a registered Republican, DiNoto says he will be running on an independent party line, noting that he doesn’t want to bring politics into the matter.

His campaign will be focused around “public service over politics,” he says. Watch DiNoto’s announcement outside the Erie County Holding Center in the video player above.