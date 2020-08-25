Teen admits to shooting at Collins home, striking 7-year-old in leg

TOWN OF COLLINS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 17-year-old boy from Springville has admitted to second-degree assault.

This past February, the unnamed teen fired a rifle at a home on Main St. in Collins several times.

One of these bullets went through a wall and struck a sleeping 7-year-old boy in the leg. The boy was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital for treatment.

When the teen is sentenced on October 13, he could spend up to seven years in state prison.

Currently, he remains in custody on $5,000 bail.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.