COLLINS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 17-year-old from Springville could spend the next four years behind bars for firing a rifle into a home and striking a sleeping child.

It happened on Main St. in the Town of Collins this past February.

The boy who was shot was treated for injuries at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

The teenager pleaded guilty to assault, and was sentenced to an indeterminate sentence of one and 1/3 to four years in prison.