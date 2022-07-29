TOWN OF AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Friday morning, police and fire officials responded to the woods off Behm Road in the Town of Aurora for a crash that knocked out a teenager.
First responders first received a call around 1:49 a.m. When they got there, a 16-year-old who was driving an ATV was unconscious. The driver and their passenger, who is also 16, were thrown off the vehicle after hitting a tree, East Aurora police said.
Neither of them was wearing helmets, police said. The driver, who’s in critical condition, was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital.
Police are investigating this matter.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.