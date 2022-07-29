TOWN OF AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Friday morning, police and fire officials responded to the woods off Behm Road in the Town of Aurora for a crash that knocked out a teenager.

First responders first received a call around 1:49 a.m. When they got there, a 16-year-old who was driving an ATV was unconscious. The driver and their passenger, who is also 16, were thrown off the vehicle after hitting a tree, East Aurora police said.

Neither of them was wearing helmets, police said. The driver, who’s in critical condition, was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Police are investigating this matter.