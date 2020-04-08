1  of  4
Coronavirus
More than 138,000 COVID-19 cases confirmed in NY as hospitalizations appear to be reaching plateau NY schools ordered to stay closed until April 29 as more than 130,000 test positive for COVID-19 See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Closings
There are currently 324 active closings. Click for more details.

Ten Lives Club has more than 50 cats in need of homes

Erie County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — Right now, Ten Lives Club in Blasdell has more than 50 cats in need of homes.

Recently, during Bissell Pet Foundations’ “Emergency Empty the Shelters” event, the shelter adopted out 65 cats to new homes.

Adults cats can be adopted for $25 through the end of May. To see who’s up for adoption, click or tap here.

Adoptions, which are by appointment only, can be scheduled by filling out an application or calling (716) 646-5577. The potential adopter will then be contacted within two days.

Donations can be placed in bins outside the facility at 3741 Lake Shore Rd. Checks can be made out to Ten Lives Club, and mailed to that address.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss