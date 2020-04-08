Ten Lives Club has more than 50 cats in need of homes

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — Right now, Ten Lives Club in Blasdell has more than 50 cats in need of homes.

Recently, during Bissell Pet Foundations’ “Emergency Empty the Shelters” event, the shelter adopted out 65 cats to new homes.

Adults cats can be adopted for $25 through the end of May. To see who’s up for adoption, click or tap here.

Adoptions, which are by appointment only, can be scheduled by filling out an application or calling (716) 646-5577. The potential adopter will then be contacted within two days.

Donations can be placed in bins outside the facility at 3741 Lake Shore Rd. Checks can be made out to Ten Lives Club, and mailed to that address.