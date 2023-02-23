UPDATE | 5:05 a.m.
We’re starting to see a drop in outage numbers for both NYSEG and National Grid customers. As of now, the number of NYSEG customers without power in Erie County is about 25,000. National Grid is reporting less than 1,000 now.
ORIGINAL | 4:30 a.m.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The icy conditions impacting western New York are resulting in thousands of outages, many of which are in Erie County.
Altogether, NYSEG and National Grid are reporting more than 29,000 outages there. The outages are widespread, but the places seeing the worst of it include Cheektowaga, West Seneca, Sloan and Orchard Park.
Crews are assessing the situation, and restoration times are not yet available for most people. Outage numbers have been continuing to rise as the morning goes on.
Otherwise, there really aren’t a whole lot of outages reported outside of Erie County, but that could change as the day continues.
