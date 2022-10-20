ANGOLA, N.Y. (WIVB)- Kevin Donovan, founder and creator of Everhaunt Haunted House, says “We’re more than a haunted house. We’re an experience.”

They created an experience for a 12-year-old battling cancer, giving her a Halloween to remember. In partnership with Sweet Buffalo, they provided Aria Scheffler with a chance to live out her horror lover dreams at Everhaunt, since she will not be able to go out on Halloween.

Their new attractions this year are ‘The Earthquake Thrill Experience’, and ‘The Chambers,’ which are within the “Rosewood County Asylum.”

Everhaunt is an award-winning haunted house! Upcoming events include Horror Icon Days featuring Seth Gilliam, who plays Father Gabriel in ‘”The Walking Dead,” on October 30 and 31.

Two more Family Fall Festivals are scheduled to take place on October 22 and 29 from Noon to 4 p.m., too.

Tickets, directions and attraction information are available here. Nighttime events must be purchased prior to arrival.