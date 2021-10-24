The latest Erie County early voting numbers for Nov. 2 general election

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than 3,000 Erie County voters cast their ballots Sunday on the second day of early voting for the November general election.

The Erie County Board of Elections reported that 3,371 voters in the county cast their ballots Sunday.

Of that countywide number, 1,622 people in the City of Buffalo voted early on Sunday.

The two-day countywide number of early ballots submitted stands at 7,762.

News 4 has reached out to the BOE for a breakdown of day two voters by party affiliation.

The November general election is on November 2. The polls reopen Monday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the third day of early voting.