“There’s not going to be any ventilators from Erie County to be used downstate,” Poloncarz says

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–County Executive Mark Poloncarz says officials talked with area hospital leaders who say all ventilators are in use.

“There is not a single person that is going to get a ventilator taken away,” Poloncarz said. “Our ventilators will not be taken away to be used downstate.”

For the record @ErieCountyNY does not have a stock of ventilators. — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) April 3, 2020

ICU – airway assists also includes those on ventilator. "Our Ventilators will not be taken from patients here in WNY – simple as that" — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) April 3, 2020

That’s in reference to the order made by Governor Cuomo earlier today.

He also mentions the county staying steady on hospitalizations, but the number of people in ICUs is on the rise.

According to officials, the county will also be receiving additional testing kits within the next week. Once they break down the latest numbers, officials will provide an update on that.

Poloncarz says the county is getting new equipment to make testing easier and faster, as well as getting results faster.

Two towns technically don’t have positive COVID-19 cases, but health officials believe it is everywhere in Western New York.

“Every part of the community has it,” Poloncarz said during the county’s daily briefing.

The Erie County Department of Health is asking people out of state, including “snow birds” in the south, to stay put or self isolate if you return to Western New York.