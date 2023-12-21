CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Niagara International Airport was bustling Thursday with nearly 49,000 flights in the air nationwide.

Experts say to arrive at least two hours before your flight to ensure your holiday travel plans go smoothly.

“You want to make sure you do arrive to the airport early to give yourself plenty of time to check your bags get through security and make sure that you’re not the reason for any type of a delay with your flight,” said Elizabeth Carey of AAA.

AAA estimates flights to be packed with 7.5 million air travelers this holiday season. They recommend downloading your airline’s app on your phone to stay updated on any delays and cancelations.

That was a method that helped one local traveler Thursday whose flight was delayed twice.

“I found it very helpful to have the mobile app. I got the notification through my email through the app like that through text message everything just so I was made sure that I knew it was leaving a little bit later,” said Gabby Bonura.

Adding to the busy travel time is also a Bills away game, making the airport more packed with fans heading to Los Angeles.

“When they released the schedule. I’m like that’s where I wanna go I’m usually home with my kids so this will be the first time away,” Jamey Bierzynsai said.

While traveling for the holidays can be daunting and emotional, passengers still made the time to come back home to Buffalo.

“I’m going back to Charlotte N.C.,” Alyssa Ofano said. “I moved there in seventh grade so about six years ago I came back to visit my grandparents for the holidays and I’m going home again“

That is the purpose of the holidays getting back together with the ones you love.