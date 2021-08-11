Power returns for many, but thousands are still in the dark

UPDATE: 9:30 a.m.

Outages have jumped back up to more than 7,800, but most people should have it back by 9:45 a.m.

UPDATE: 8:50 a.m.

Outages have dropped down to roughly 6,300, with around two-thirds of the outages affecting NYSEG customers. For some locations, it’s still not clear when power will be restored, but for many, it should be back by 10 a.m.

UPDATE: 8:26 a.m.

More than 10,000 power outages have been reported. It’s not clear when NYSEG customers will get their power back, but National Grid customers should expect to see it restored within the next hour.

UPDATE: 7:49 a.m.

The outages now include parts of Wyoming County. The current total number of outages in western New York is more than 9,500.

For many regions, the power should be back around 10 a.m. But in places like Elma, Orchard Park and West Seneca, it’s not clear when it will return.

ORIGINAL: 7:25 a.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than 3,600 power outages are being reported in Erie and Chautauqua counties.

A majority of the outages, which comprise National Grid and NYSEG customers, are in Erie County. Many were reported in the Lackawanna and West Seneca areas.

Currently, it’s estimated that power will be restored around 10:30 a.m.