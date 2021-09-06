Thousands of outages reported in Hamburg and Orchard Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than 7,100 NYSEG customers are without power.

The outages, which are being reported in Orchard Park and Hamburg, mostly the latter, are expected to last until anywhere from 8:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

It's not clear what caused the outages, but crews are working to restore power.