Thousands of outages reported in Hamburg and Orchard Park

Erie County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than 7,100 NYSEG customers are without power.

The outages, which are being reported in Orchard Park and Hamburg, mostly the latter, are expected to last until anywhere from 8:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

It’s not clear what caused the outages, but crews are working to restore power. Follow News 4 on Twitter and keep an eye on this page for updates.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now