Thousands of outages reported in Hamburg and Orchard Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than 7,100 NYSEG customers are without power.
The outages, which are being reported in Orchard Park and Hamburg, mostly the latter, are expected to last until anywhere from 8:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.
It’s not clear what caused the outages, but crews are working to restore power. Follow News 4 on Twitter and keep an eye on this page for updates.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.