BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of power outages have been reported following severe thunderstorms across Western New York on Thursday night.
See the latest numbers below.
Thursday, 10:50 p.m.
NYSEG
Erie County: 3,882
Allegany County: 63
Cattaraugus County: 909
Chautauqua County: 5,232
Wyoming County: 2,894
National Grid
Erie County: 1,120
Cattaraugus County: 866
Chautauqua County: 5,766
