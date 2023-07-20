BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of power outages have been reported following severe thunderstorms across Western New York on Thursday night.

See the latest numbers below.

Thursday, 10:50 p.m.

NYSEG

Erie County: 3,882

Allegany County: 63

Cattaraugus County: 909

Chautauqua County: 5,232

Wyoming County: 2,894

National Grid

Erie County: 1,120

Cattaraugus County: 866

Chautauqua County: 5,766

You can see the full 4Warn Weather forecast and updates on the storm by clicking here.