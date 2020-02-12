Four suffer minor injuries in afternoon bus crash in North Collins

NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Officials received a call of a crash in North Collins at 3:12 p.m. Wednesday.

The crash involved a North Collins school bus and a vehicle near the intersection of Shirley and Ketchum roads in North Collins. The collision forced the bus onto its side.

According to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, the bus driver, a bus aide, and one student were minorly injured, as well as the driver of the other vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Crews, including the Sheriff’s Crash Investigation Unit, remain at the scene.