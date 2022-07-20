WALES, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that starting at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 25, Olean Rd. in Wales will close and is expected to be closed for approximately three months from the State Route 400 off ramp to Richardson Rd.

NYSDOT is advising motorists to follow the posted detour along State Route 400 and be prepared for lane closures on the detour route. Motorists are encouraged to slow down in the area and drive responsibly in work zones, where fines are doubled for speeding. Two or more speeding violations in work zones could result in license suspension.

The closure is necessary for the construction of a roundabout at the terminus of State Route 400.

For more information, call 511 or click here.