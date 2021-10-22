Three people facing drug charges following traffic stop in Town of Brant

TOWN OF BRANT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people are facing felony charges following a traffic stop in the Town of Brant.

Late Wednesday night, on Brant Reservation Road near Milestrip, Erie County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle being driven by Collins resident Shaine Henhawk. Henhawk had an active warrant out of Salamanca, authorities say.

While searching the vehicle, deputies say they discovered multiple open containers, as well as pipes with residue. Additionally, they say they found several baggies containing white powder and cocaine wrapped in plastic.

Also, 51-year-old Evans resident Gregory McSkimming, one of the passengers, had Oxycodone pills that didn’t belong to him, deputies say.

Here are the charges each person is facing:

Shaine Henhawk criminal possession of cocaine criminal possession of a controlled substance

Gregory McSkimming criminal possession of cocaine criminal possession of a controlled substance (two counts)

Joseph Laforme, 21 criminal possession of cocaine criminal possession of a controlled substance



All three were taken to the Erie County Holding Center. McSkimming and Laforme were released after being arraigned, but Henhawk is still in custody.