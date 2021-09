SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Springville Superintendent of Schools Kimberly Moritz, three sixth grade students tested positive for COVID.

Per the Erie County Health Department guidelines, Moritz says 26 children are in quarantine after the district completed contract tracing.

She expects those students to return to school the first week of October.

The rest of the sixth grade class will return to school on Thursday.