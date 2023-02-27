BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet Timmy! He’s 7 years old and up for adoption through the SPCA Serving Erie County.

The SPCA says he was picked up last month in Lancaster as a stray.

“He would rather play than do anything else,” SPCA’s Mindy Ussrey told us. “We don’t have any history with kids, so meeting the family and other family pets is required for Timmy.”

For more information on how to adopt Timmy, watch the video above and click or tap here.