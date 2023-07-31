BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Recently transferred from the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter, Theodore is now in the hands of the SPCA Serving Erie County.
Theodore, who’s only two months old, was recently transferred to the SPCA with his littermates Simon and Alvin. He’s already neutered, but not yet declawed.
“He’s a little bit shy at first, but he warms up very quickly,” Sarah McEvoy with the SPCA says.
Information on adopting him and other animals can be found here or by calling (716) 875-7360.
