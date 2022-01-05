Tips for preparing for the upcoming winter weather

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crews across Erie County are storm ready. They’ve been preparing for the last 24 hours.
2,000 tons of salt are at 11 sites in Erie County, and 40 frontline trucks are ready to go. Erie County Public Works Commissioner Bill Geary says crews will begin treating the roads after dinner hours on Wednesday night.
He expects Thursday morning’s commute to be tricky, with zero visibility in some areas. And he’s asking drivers to be ready.
MORE | Local heavy lake effect snow will result in difficult travel overnight-Thursday
“Try to have a full fuel tank, top off your fluids,” Geary says. “Have a little kit with a blanket, charger, cables, in case you do get stuck. We’ve seen across the country, over just the past couple of days, people getting stuck due to the highways jammed up. So, it can happen, but be prepared for it. You don’t want to be stuck and not prepared.”
So give yourself a lot of extra time Thursday morning. It’s also important to not crowd the plows and give them plenty of space.
Latest Posts
- Taxpayers won’t have to pay for recycling under new Hochul proposal
- Buffalo Schools have snow day Thursday due to storm – no remote learning
- Batavia police: Man charged after failing to help woman during fatal overdose
- Funding coming to NY farms to adapt to climate change
- SNAP benefits expanding access to local farms
Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.