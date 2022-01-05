Tips for preparing for the upcoming winter weather

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crews across Erie County are storm ready. They’ve been preparing for the last 24 hours.

2,000 tons of salt are at 11 sites in Erie County, and 40 frontline trucks are ready to go. Erie County Public Works Commissioner Bill Geary says crews will begin treating the roads after dinner hours on Wednesday night.

He expects Thursday morning’s commute to be tricky, with zero visibility in some areas. And he’s asking drivers to be ready.

“Try to have a full fuel tank, top off your fluids,” Geary says. “Have a little kit with a blanket, charger, cables, in case you do get stuck. We’ve seen across the country, over just the past couple of days, people getting stuck due to the highways jammed up. So, it can happen, but be prepared for it. You don’t want to be stuck and not prepared.”

So give yourself a lot of extra time Thursday morning. It’s also important to not crowd the plows and give them plenty of space.