TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda and the Village of Kenmore will both lift their driving bans on Monday morning after the weekend’s major blizzard, officials announced.

The bans will be lifted at 7 a.m. Monday. They will be among the first areas of Erie County to lift their driving bans since they were announced for the entire county on Friday morning.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said that the driving ban for the entire county will go at least until 7 a.m. Monday, but at that point the county will re-evaluate some areas of the county, particularly in the northern parts of Erie County.

Officials are still urging drivers to use caution while traveling, especially when they are approaching intersections. The Town of Tonawanda issued a ban on all street parking that will facilitate cleanup, which goes into effect at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Niagara County lifted its driving ban on Sunday morning.