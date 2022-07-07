TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Congressman Brian Higgins, New York State Assemblymember Bill Conrad and City of Tonawanda Mayor John White announced on Thursday morning a $1.2 million infrastructure project to improve safety in the city.

The project will allow for the implementation of a new warning system and detour route to prevent trucks from hitting the CSX rail bridge over Young Street, as 64 trucks have struck the bridge since 2000.

A recording of the press conference can be watched above.