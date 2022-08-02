TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 14-year-old boy from the City of Tonawanda is missing.

Sante Ekiss was reportedly last seen Saturday around 9 p.m. in a red hoodie, red hat, black jeans and white sneakers. According to Tonawanda Police, he is around 5’4″ tall and 110 lbs. He may also be in the North Tonawanda or Cheektowaga areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call City of Tonawanda Police at 716-692-2121 ext. 0.